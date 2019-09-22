Reviewing Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)’s and Achaogen Inc. (:)’s results

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Achaogen Inc. (:), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Achaogen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Achaogen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Achaogen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is $60.33, with potential upside of 52.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Achaogen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.9% and 46.66%. Insiders owned roughly 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.69% of Achaogen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Achaogen Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.