Reviewing Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)’s and Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B)’s results

Both Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) and Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tupperware Brands Corporation 23 0.34 N/A 4.18 3.66 Greif Inc. 45 0.42 N/A 3.14 13.69

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tupperware Brands Corporation and Greif Inc. Greif Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Tupperware Brands Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Greif Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tupperware Brands Corporation and Greif Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tupperware Brands Corporation 0.00% -75.2% 11.4% Greif Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Tupperware Brands Corporation and Greif Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tupperware Brands Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Greif Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Tupperware Brands Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 46.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tupperware Brands Corporation and Greif Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87% and 0% respectively. About 1.2% of Tupperware Brands Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tupperware Brands Corporation 6.17% -17.6% -32.61% -44.67% -58.68% -51.5% Greif Inc. -1.17% -0.12% -9.85% -5.01% -24.16% -3.15%

For the past year Tupperware Brands Corporation was more bearish than Greif Inc.

Summary

Greif Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Tupperware Brands Corporation.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Fuller, BeautiControl, Armand Dupree, Fuller Cosmetics, Del Baul de la Abuela, Natural Forte, Fuller Royal Jelly, Nutri-Rich, NC Express, and Nuvo brands. The company sells its products directly to distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.