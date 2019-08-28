Reviewing Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)’s and Its Peers results

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) is a company in the Recreational Goods Other industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tuniu Corporation has 22.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 70.51% institutional ownership for its peers. 4.92% of Tuniu Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.91% of all Recreational Goods Other companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Tuniu Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuniu Corporation 0.00% -7.90% -3.90% Industry Average 3.97% 18.08% 7.28%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Tuniu Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tuniu Corporation N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 42.88M 1.08B 29.08

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Tuniu Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuniu Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.33 2.89

The peers have a potential upside of 97.47%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tuniu Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuniu Corporation -7.21% -4.92% -32.53% -31.33% -58.47% -36.42% Industry Average 2.55% 5.10% 17.83% 52.35% 46.31% 22.87%

For the past year Tuniu Corporation has -36.42% weaker performance while Tuniu Corporation’s peers have 22.87% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tuniu Corporation are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Tuniu Corporation’s peers have 1.80 and 1.25 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tuniu Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tuniu Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Tuniu Corporation has a beta of 1.57 and its 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tuniu Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.25 which is 24.67% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Tuniu Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Tuniu Corporation’s rivals beat Tuniu Corporation.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa processing, financial, hotel booking, and air ticketing services for leisure travelers. It also provides advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels comprising the tuniu.com Website; mobile platform; a primary call center in Nanjing; a regional call center in Guangzhou; and other regional service centers in China. As of February 28, 2017, it had approximately 1,700,000 stock keeping units of packaged tours covering 150 countries worldwide. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.