Reviewing Tucows Inc. (TCX)’s and Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s results

Both Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) and Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows Inc. 68 1.61 N/A 1.76 27.82 Twitter Inc. 36 9.89 N/A 1.72 24.58

Table 1 highlights Tucows Inc. and Twitter Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Twitter Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Tucows Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Tucows Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Twitter Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows Inc. 0.00% 21% 4.6% Twitter Inc. 0.00% 18.6% 12.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.15 beta means Tucows Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Twitter Inc.’s 0.61 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tucows Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Twitter Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. Twitter Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tucows Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tucows Inc. and Twitter Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Twitter Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Twitter Inc.’s potential downside is -5.17% and its average price target is $40.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.5% of Tucows Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.7% of Twitter Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% are Tucows Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Twitter Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tucows Inc. -2.02% -20.1% -43.43% -31.76% -17.63% -18.53% Twitter Inc. 9.24% 17.27% 7.69% 31.15% 34.83% 47.22%

For the past year Tucows Inc. had bearish trend while Twitter Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Tucows Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Twitter Inc.

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in the United States, Canada, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services under the Ting brand, and Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment provides OpenSRS domain service that offers services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names; OpenSRS value-added services, such as hosted email service that provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; SSL certificates; Internet security services; publishing tools; and reseller billing services. This segment also offers Platypus billing software, which provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs); Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses through its hover.com Website; and banner and text advertising services through its tucows.com Website. Tucows Inc. offers its services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, and syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.