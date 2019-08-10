Reviewing Tucows Inc. (TCX)’s and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s results

We are contrasting Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows Inc. 69 1.52 N/A 1.76 27.82 Qutoutiao Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

Demonstrates Tucows Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tucows Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows Inc. 0.00% 21% 4.6% Qutoutiao Inc. 0.00% -256.2% -99.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tucows Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, Qutoutiao Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Qutoutiao Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tucows Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Tucows Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Qutoutiao Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Qutoutiao Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average price target and a 244.83% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.5% of Tucows Inc. shares and 2.1% of Qutoutiao Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.4% of Tucows Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tucows Inc. -2.02% -20.1% -43.43% -31.76% -17.63% -18.53% Qutoutiao Inc. -14.23% 2.54% -40.5% -58.35% 0% -36.38%

For the past year Tucows Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Qutoutiao Inc.

Summary

Tucows Inc. beats Qutoutiao Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in the United States, Canada, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services under the Ting brand, and Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment provides OpenSRS domain service that offers services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names; OpenSRS value-added services, such as hosted email service that provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; SSL certificates; Internet security services; publishing tools; and reseller billing services. This segment also offers Platypus billing software, which provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs); Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses through its hover.com Website; and banner and text advertising services through its tucows.com Website. Tucows Inc. offers its services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.