Reviewing Tucows Inc. (TCX)’s and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s results

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows Inc. 68 1.55 N/A 1.76 27.82 Match Group Inc. 66 13.05 N/A 1.71 43.93

Demonstrates Tucows Inc. and Match Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Match Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Tucows Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Tucows Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tucows Inc. and Match Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows Inc. 0.00% 21% 4.6% Match Group Inc. 0.00% 136.2% 22.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.15 beta means Tucows Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Match Group Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tucows Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Match Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Match Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tucows Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Tucows Inc. and Match Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Match Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Match Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $77.25, while its potential downside is -9.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.5% of Tucows Inc. shares and 90.2% of Match Group Inc. shares. 6.4% are Tucows Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% are Match Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tucows Inc. -2.02% -20.1% -43.43% -31.76% -17.63% -18.53% Match Group Inc. -3.51% 9.26% 24.57% 43.52% 124.54% 76.03%

For the past year Tucows Inc. had bearish trend while Match Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Match Group Inc. beats Tucows Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in the United States, Canada, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services under the Ting brand, and Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment provides OpenSRS domain service that offers services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names; OpenSRS value-added services, such as hosted email service that provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; SSL certificates; Internet security services; publishing tools; and reseller billing services. This segment also offers Platypus billing software, which provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs); Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses through its hover.com Website; and banner and text advertising services through its tucows.com Website. Tucows Inc. offers its services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. The company operates in two segments, Dating and Non-dating. It operates a portfolio of approximately 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. The company offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. It also provides various test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.