Reviewing Tucows Inc. (TCX)’s and DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s results

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) and DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows Inc. 64 1.74 N/A 1.76 27.82 DouYu International Holdings Limited 9 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tucows Inc. and DouYu International Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows Inc. 0.00% 21% 4.6% DouYu International Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tucows Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, DouYu International Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. DouYu International Holdings Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tucows Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.5% of Tucows Inc. shares and 0% of DouYu International Holdings Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 6.4% of Tucows Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tucows Inc. -2.02% -20.1% -43.43% -31.76% -17.63% -18.53% DouYu International Holdings Limited -4.22% 0% 0% 0% 0% -15.04%

For the past year Tucows Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than DouYu International Holdings Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Tucows Inc. beats DouYu International Holdings Limited.

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in the United States, Canada, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services under the Ting brand, and Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment provides OpenSRS domain service that offers services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names; OpenSRS value-added services, such as hosted email service that provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; SSL certificates; Internet security services; publishing tools; and reseller billing services. This segment also offers Platypus billing software, which provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs); Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses through its hover.com Website; and banner and text advertising services through its tucows.com Website. Tucows Inc. offers its services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.