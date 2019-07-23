Reviewing TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC)’s and WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)’s results

This is a contrast between TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) and WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC Holdings Inc. 37 1.43 N/A 0.77 48.51 WEX Inc. 189 6.20 N/A 3.12 64.06

Table 1 highlights TTEC Holdings Inc. and WEX Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WEX Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to TTEC Holdings Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. TTEC Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than WEX Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of TTEC Holdings Inc. and WEX Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WEX Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 3.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.74 beta indicates that TTEC Holdings Inc. is 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, WEX Inc. has a 1.55 beta which is 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for TTEC Holdings Inc. and WEX Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TTEC Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 WEX Inc. 0 3 9 2.75

WEX Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $219.83 consensus target price and a 0.83% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TTEC Holdings Inc. and WEX Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of TTEC Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, WEX Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TTEC Holdings Inc. -2.09% 6.33% 10.77% 31.08% 15.59% 31.08% WEX Inc. -1.82% -1.88% 16% 21.72% 12.85% 42.48%

For the past year TTEC Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than WEX Inc.

Summary

WEX Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors TTEC Holdings Inc.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as employee benefit products in Brazil. Its products include WEX Health Cloud used in the complex healthcare market. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.