Reviewing TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC)’s and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s results

This is a contrast between TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC Holdings Inc. 40 1.38 N/A 1.08 43.40 Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.14 N/A -0.63 0.00

Demonstrates TTEC Holdings Inc. and Steel Connect Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 4.7% Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -4.8%

Volatility and Risk

TTEC Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Steel Connect Inc. has a 0.16 beta which is 84.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TTEC Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Steel Connect Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. TTEC Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Steel Connect Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of TTEC Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.7% of Steel Connect Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of TTEC Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Steel Connect Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TTEC Holdings Inc. -1.61% 1.76% 30.3% 42.14% 47.55% 64.23% Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89%

For the past year TTEC Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Steel Connect Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors TTEC Holdings Inc. beats Steel Connect Inc.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.