Reviewing TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC)’s and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)’s results

Both TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC Holdings Inc. 40 1.42 N/A 1.08 43.40 HMS Holdings Corp. 33 5.21 N/A 0.78 45.03

Demonstrates TTEC Holdings Inc. and HMS Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. HMS Holdings Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than TTEC Holdings Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. TTEC Holdings Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 4.7% HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 6.5%

Volatility & Risk

TTEC Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.7 beta. Competitively, HMS Holdings Corp.’s 39.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TTEC Holdings Inc. Its rival HMS Holdings Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. HMS Holdings Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TTEC Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

TTEC Holdings Inc. and HMS Holdings Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TTEC Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of HMS Holdings Corp. is $48, which is potential 30.01% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of TTEC Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of HMS Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.4% of TTEC Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of HMS Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TTEC Holdings Inc. -1.61% 1.76% 30.3% 42.14% 47.55% 64.23% HMS Holdings Corp. 1.31% 3.56% 17.99% 19.52% 47.44% 24.07%

For the past year TTEC Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than HMS Holdings Corp.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.