Reviewing TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC)’s and comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)’s results

We are comparing TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) and comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC Holdings Inc. 37 1.40 N/A 0.77 48.51 comScore Inc. 15 0.68 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TTEC Holdings Inc. and comScore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% comScore Inc. 0.00% -36.4% -20.8%

Risk & Volatility

TTEC Holdings Inc.’s 0.74 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, comScore Inc. has beta of 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

TTEC Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, comScore Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. TTEC Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to comScore Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for TTEC Holdings Inc. and comScore Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TTEC Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 comScore Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, comScore Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.2, while its potential upside is 401.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.2% of TTEC Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.9% of comScore Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.2% of TTEC Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of comScore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TTEC Holdings Inc. -2.09% 6.33% 10.77% 31.08% 15.59% 31.08% comScore Inc. -13.73% -18.07% -50.61% -38.66% -46.42% -24.26%

For the past year TTEC Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while comScore Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors TTEC Holdings Inc. beats comScore Inc.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics. Its audience analytics products include MMX, an online audience measurement and media planning solution; Video Metrix that provides end-to-end video measurement in the online video marketplace; qSearch, which captures all of the search behavior at approximately 200 search properties in 38 individual countries and worldwide; Reach/Frequency suite that lays out campaign options and allows to analyze online advertising plans site-by-site and across media platforms; and Device Essentials to provide insight into unique digital device usage and traffic based on actual observed online visitation data. The companyÂ’s advertising analytics products comprise validated Campaign Essentials, a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution; Action Lift to capture the effectiveness of a campaign; Brand Survey Lift to measure the overall branding impact of a campaign, as well as the specific lift contribution by publisher, data provider, and creative; validated Media Essentials to evaluate inventory by site, domain, section, and ad slot; and Brand Survey Lift Pulse to measure the breakthrough and impact of digital advertising in real-time. It serves agencies, CPG, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, investment research, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, professional services, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. comScore, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Adobe Systems Incorporated. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.