Reviewing TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC)’s and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)’s results

TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC Holdings Inc. 35 1.41 N/A 0.77 48.51 Collectors Universe Inc. 17 2.80 N/A 0.94 22.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Collectors Universe Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TTEC Holdings Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. TTEC Holdings Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Collectors Universe Inc. 0.00% 52.5% 24.3%

Volatility and Risk

TTEC Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.74 and it happens to be 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Collectors Universe Inc. has a 1.3 beta which is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TTEC Holdings Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Collectors Universe Inc. has 1.7 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.2% of TTEC Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.7% of Collectors Universe Inc. are owned by institutional investors. TTEC Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Collectors Universe Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TTEC Holdings Inc. -2.09% 6.33% 10.77% 31.08% 15.59% 31.08% Collectors Universe Inc. 13.32% 16.7% 39.55% 47.55% 34.22% 85.74%

For the past year TTEC Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Collectors Universe Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Collectors Universe Inc. beats TTEC Holdings Inc.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.