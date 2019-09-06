Reviewing TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC)’s and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)’s results

As Business Services businesses, TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC Holdings Inc. 40 1.40 N/A 1.08 43.40 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 153 0.81 N/A 16.08 9.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of TTEC Holdings Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation. Alliance Data Systems Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to TTEC Holdings Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. TTEC Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Alliance Data Systems Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 4.7% Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.9% 3.3%

Volatility and Risk

TTEC Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.7 beta. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a 1.64 beta and it is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TTEC Holdings Inc. Its rival Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.5 respectively. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TTEC Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

TTEC Holdings Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TTEC Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0 3 2 2.40

Alliance Data Systems Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $163.8 average price target and a 30.04% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of TTEC Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.7% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are TTEC Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.3% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TTEC Holdings Inc. -1.61% 1.76% 30.3% 42.14% 47.55% 64.23% Alliance Data Systems Corporation -0.27% 9.92% 0.22% -12.61% -30.28% 4.56%

For the past year TTEC Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems Corporation beats TTEC Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.