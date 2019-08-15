Reviewing TSR Inc. (TSRI)’s and The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s results

Both TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) and The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR Inc. 5 0.14 N/A -0.30 0.00 The Descartes Systems Group Inc 37 9.92 N/A 0.41 89.41

In table 1 we can see TSR Inc. and The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR Inc. 0.00% -7.4% -4.5% The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0.00% 6% 4.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.2 beta means TSR Inc.’s volatility is 20.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 0.66 beta and it is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

TSR Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. TSR Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for TSR Inc. and The Descartes Systems Group Inc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0 1 4 2.80

The Descartes Systems Group Inc on the other hand boasts of a $41.2 average target price and a 22.29% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of TSR Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.2% of The Descartes Systems Group Inc are owned by institutional investors. TSR Inc.’s share held by insiders are 56.44%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of The Descartes Systems Group Inc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TSR Inc. 0% -7.55% -11.87% -24.39% -16.88% -2.58% The Descartes Systems Group Inc -3.35% -1.63% -9.27% 18.16% 14.15% 37.19%

For the past year TSR Inc. had bearish trend while The Descartes Systems Group Inc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors The Descartes Systems Group Inc beats TSR Inc.

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s network-based solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The companyÂ’s Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, transportation planning and execution, dock scheduling and yard management, freight audit and settlement, pool distribution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, it offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. The company serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.