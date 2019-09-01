Reviewing TSR Inc. (TSRI)’s and GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)’s results

TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) and GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) compete with each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR Inc. 5 0.13 N/A -0.30 0.00 GSE Systems Inc. 2 0.38 N/A -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TSR Inc. and GSE Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR Inc. 0.00% -7.4% -4.5% GSE Systems Inc. 0.00% -10.4% -4.9%

Risk & Volatility

TSR Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.2 beta. GSE Systems Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

TSR Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GSE Systems Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. TSR Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to GSE Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TSR Inc. and GSE Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 45.7%. Insiders owned 56.44% of TSR Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.4% of GSE Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TSR Inc. 0% -7.55% -11.87% -24.39% -16.88% -2.58% GSE Systems Inc. 1.32% 2.67% -9.06% -21.31% -19.63% 10%

For the past year TSR Inc. has -2.58% weaker performance while GSE Systems Inc. has 10% stronger performance.

Summary

TSR Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors GSE Systems Inc.

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, Maryland.