Reviewing TSR Inc. (TSRI)’s and EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)’s results

Both TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) and EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR Inc. 5 0.14 N/A -0.30 0.00 EVERTEC Inc. 30 5.46 N/A 1.21 26.53

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TSR Inc. and EVERTEC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TSR Inc. and EVERTEC Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR Inc. 0.00% -7.4% -4.5% EVERTEC Inc. 0.00% 43.4% 9.6%

Volatility and Risk

TSR Inc.’s current beta is 1.2 and it happens to be 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. EVERTEC Inc.’s 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TSR Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor EVERTEC Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. TSR Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EVERTEC Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TSR Inc. and EVERTEC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 84.9% respectively. About 56.44% of TSR Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of EVERTEC Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TSR Inc. 0% -7.55% -11.87% -24.39% -16.88% -2.58% EVERTEC Inc. 0.69% -1.69% 5.5% 13.51% 35.97% 11.57%

For the past year TSR Inc. had bearish trend while EVERTEC Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

EVERTEC Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors TSR Inc.

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

EVERTEC, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing, and Business Solutions. The Merchant Acquiring segment provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The Payment Processing segment offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs. Its services include credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; payment and billing products for merchants, businesses, and financial institutions; and EBT services. The Business Solutions segment provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, corporations, and governments. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force, as well as various indirect sales channels, including value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.