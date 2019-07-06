Reviewing Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)’s and Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s results

As Shipping businesses, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) and Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 3 0.55 N/A -1.52 0.00 Diana Shipping Inc. 3 1.56 N/A 0.10 32.25

Table 1 highlights Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Diana Shipping Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Diana Shipping Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% -8.7% -4% Diana Shipping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 0.97 beta and it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Diana Shipping Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0 2 0 2.00 Diana Shipping Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Diana Shipping Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.25, while its potential upside is 16.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Diana Shipping Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28% and 43.8%. Insiders owned roughly 33.3% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s shares. Comparatively, Diana Shipping Inc. has 17.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 5.38% -3.2% -2.06% -6.46% -11.2% 25.19% Diana Shipping Inc. 2.17% 2.49% 5.45% -6% -25.57% 3.46%

For the past year Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has stronger performance than Diana Shipping Inc.

Summary

Diana Shipping Inc. beats Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited on 6 of the 9 factors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services to national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 5, 2017, it operated a fleet of 62 double-hull vessels, including 57 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a strategic partnership with Statoil for the crude oil tanker newbuildings. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.