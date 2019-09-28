Reviewing Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)’s and Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)’s results

As Shipping companies, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) and Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 3 -4.19 51.77M -1.52 0.00 Ardmore Shipping Corporation 6 4.06 33.03M -1.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Ardmore Shipping Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 1,764,846,253.49% -8.7% -4% Ardmore Shipping Corporation 515,288,611.54% -13.2% -5.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.35 beta means Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s volatility is 35.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Ardmore Shipping Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Ardmore Shipping Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 95.8% respectively. 33.3% are Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.37% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited -10.29% -7.01% -3.48% -5.28% -13.6% 14.66% Ardmore Shipping Corporation -4.55% -12.83% -0.14% 31.31% 5.61% 57.17%

For the past year Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has weaker performance than Ardmore Shipping Corporation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services to national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 5, 2017, it operated a fleet of 62 double-hull vessels, including 57 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a strategic partnership with Statoil for the crude oil tanker newbuildings. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals through product and chemical tankers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 27 vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.