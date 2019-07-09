Reviewing Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP-PE)’s and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s results

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|21
|0.51
|N/A
|-1.53
|0.00
|Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.18
|30.51
Table 1 demonstrates Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
|0.00%
|2.6%
|1.5%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.13 consensus price target and a 7.54% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares and 83.6% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
|-3.78%
|3.29%
|15.33%
|24.62%
|-6.97%
|15.84%
Summary
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.
