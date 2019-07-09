Reviewing Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP-PE)’s and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s results

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 21 0.51 N/A -1.53 0.00 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 30.51

Table 1 demonstrates Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.13 consensus price target and a 7.54% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares and 83.6% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. -3.78% 3.29% 15.33% 24.62% -6.97% 15.84%

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.