Reviewing Trustmark Corporation (TRMK)’s and The First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) and The First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark Corporation 33 3.65 N/A 2.18 15.40 The First Bancshares Inc. 31 4.58 N/A 1.75 17.85

Demonstrates Trustmark Corporation and The First Bancshares Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. The First Bancshares Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Trustmark Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Trustmark Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The First Bancshares Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 1.1% The First Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Trustmark Corporation’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. The First Bancshares Inc.’s 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.29 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Trustmark Corporation and The First Bancshares Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark Corporation 2 0 0 1.00 The First Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trustmark Corporation’s average price target is $30, while its potential downside is -9.42%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Trustmark Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.2% of The First Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Trustmark Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 4.5% are The First Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trustmark Corporation -4.36% -2.61% -0.42% 7.46% 4.78% 18.01% The First Bancshares Inc. -0.16% 3.17% -4.81% -13.06% -6.6% 3.44%

For the past year Trustmark Corporation has stronger performance than The First Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Trustmark Corporation beats The First Bancshares Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; safe deposit boxes; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers; and an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, investment management, and commercial risk management services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 174 full-service branches and 19 limited-service branches; and 176 ATMs at on premise locations and 69 ATMs at off-premise sites. It also has four mortgage banking off-site locations; one wealth management off-site location; and four insurance off-site locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.