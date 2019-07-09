Reviewing Trustmark Corporation (TRMK)’s and Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)’s results

As Regional – Southeast Banks companies, Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) and Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark Corporation 33 3.65 N/A 2.18 15.40 Regions Financial Corporation 15 2.83 N/A 1.35 10.61

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Trustmark Corporation and Regions Financial Corporation. Regions Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Trustmark Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Trustmark Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trustmark Corporation and Regions Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 1.1% Regions Financial Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.06 beta indicates that Trustmark Corporation is 6.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Regions Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 1.52 beta which makes it 52.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Trustmark Corporation and Regions Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Regions Financial Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Trustmark Corporation has a -9.45% downside potential and a consensus target price of $30. Competitively the average target price of Regions Financial Corporation is $16, which is potential 4.51% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Regions Financial Corporation appears more favorable than Trustmark Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trustmark Corporation and Regions Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 73.4%. 1.2% are Trustmark Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Regions Financial Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trustmark Corporation -4.36% -2.61% -0.42% 7.46% 4.78% 18.01% Regions Financial Corporation -4.21% -6.16% -8.15% -16.94% -25.42% 7.03%

For the past year Trustmark Corporation has stronger performance than Regions Financial Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Trustmark Corporation beats Regions Financial Corporation.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; safe deposit boxes; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers; and an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, investment management, and commercial risk management services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 174 full-service branches and 19 limited-service branches; and 176 ATMs at on premise locations and 69 ATMs at off-premise sites. It also has four mortgage banking off-site locations; one wealth management off-site location; and four insurance off-site locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits. This segment serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The companyÂ’s Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships. Its Wealth Management segment offers wealth management products and services, including credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, estate planning, and personal and commercial insurance products to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides insurance coverage for various lines of personal and commercial insurance, such as property, vehicle, casualty, life, health, and accident insurance, as well as crop and life insurance; services related to employee benefits and wholesale insurance broking; and equipment financing products, as well as offers securities, insurance, and advisory services. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, merger and acquisition advisory, trust, and other specialty financing services. As of June 14, 2017, the company operated 1,500 banking offices and 1,900 ATMs. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.