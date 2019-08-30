Reviewing Trustmark Corporation (TRMK)’s and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)’s results

Since Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) are part of the Regional – Southeast Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark Corporation 34 3.55 N/A 2.24 15.85 Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 56 4.24 N/A 4.97 12.23

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Trustmark Corporation and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Trustmark Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Trustmark Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trustmark Corporation and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark Corporation 0.00% 9.4% 1.1% Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Trustmark Corporation has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. has a 1.34 beta and it is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Trustmark Corporation and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -8.20% for Trustmark Corporation with average price target of $30.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.2% of Trustmark Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 82.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Trustmark Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trustmark Corporation 1.57% 7.05% 0% 13.51% 0.54% 25.01% Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 0.3% 4.72% 5.18% 11.23% -2.89% 31.76%

For the past year Trustmark Corporation was less bullish than Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. beats Trustmark Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; safe deposit boxes; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers; and an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, investment management, and commercial risk management services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 174 full-service branches and 19 limited-service branches; and 176 ATMs at on premise locations and 69 ATMs at off-premise sites. It also has four mortgage banking off-site locations; one wealth management off-site location; and four insurance off-site locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 114 offices, including 46 in Tennessee, 39 in North Carolina, 21 in South Carolina, and 8 in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.