Reviewing TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)’s and Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)’s results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY 8 4.39 N/A 0.63 12.18 Webster Financial Corporation 51 3.94 N/A 3.91 12.54

Table 1 demonstrates TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Webster Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Webster Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to TrustCo Bank Corp NY. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Webster Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0.00% 12.6% 1.2% Webster Financial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Webster Financial Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Webster Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 0 0 0.00 Webster Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Webster Financial Corporation is $62, which is potential 20.95% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares and 93.5% of Webster Financial Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s shares. Comparatively, Webster Financial Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrustCo Bank Corp NY -2.65% -3.02% -4.7% -1.78% -10.35% 12.39% Webster Financial Corporation -5.19% -8.8% -11.17% -18.86% -22.92% -0.61%

For the past year TrustCo Bank Corp NY had bullish trend while Webster Financial Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Webster Financial Corporation beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 145 offices and 157 automatic teller machines in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 175 banking centers and 350 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.