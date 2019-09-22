Reviewing TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)’s and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)’s results

Both TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY 8 4.50 N/A 0.63 12.96 Valley National Bancorp 10 3.83 N/A 0.96 11.69

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Valley National Bancorp. Valley National Bancorp seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to TrustCo Bank Corp NY. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Valley National Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0.00% 12.7% 1.2% Valley National Bancorp 0.00% 7.9% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.11 beta. Valley National Bancorp has a 1.24 beta and it is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Valley National Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 66% and 62.9% respectively. About 0.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Valley National Bancorp has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrustCo Bank Corp NY 1% 1.5% 2.02% 3.98% -10.5% 18.08% Valley National Bancorp 1.36% 3.05% 8.67% 7.2% -5.34% 25.68%

For the past year TrustCo Bank Corp NY was less bullish than Valley National Bancorp.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 145 offices and 157 automatic teller machines in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities, such as fixed rate investments, federal funds, and interest-bearing deposits with banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance; and health care equipment and other commercial equipment leases, as well as general aviation aircraft loans and commercial equipment leases, and real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 209 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.