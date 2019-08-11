Reviewing TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 19.42 N/A -8.48 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.62 N/A 2.29 72.86

Table 1 demonstrates TrovaGene Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

TrovaGene Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.39 beta which makes it 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 3.8 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered TrovaGene Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00

TrovaGene Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 758.90% and an $14 consensus price target. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $217.33 consensus price target and a 18.77% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TrovaGene Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 97.8% respectively. About 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance while Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.55% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.