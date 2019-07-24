Reviewing TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s results

Both TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 22.54 N/A -13.69 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.01 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TrovaGene Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

TrovaGene Inc. has a 0.81 beta, while its volatility is 19.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 184.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.84 beta.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. Its rival Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TrovaGene Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

TrovaGene Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 640.35%. Competitively Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $5.5, with potential upside of 1,511.96%. Based on the data given earlier, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than TrovaGene Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TrovaGene Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.6% and 43.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. has stronger performance than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.