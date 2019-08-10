Reviewing TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s results

Both TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 19.42 N/A -8.48 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 881 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights TrovaGene Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. Its rival Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.3 and 30.3 respectively. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given TrovaGene Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TrovaGene Inc.’s upside potential is 758.90% at a $14 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TrovaGene Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 73.4%. 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than TrovaGene Inc.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.