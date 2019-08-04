Reviewing TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 20.50 N/A -8.48 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 393.85 N/A -3.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TrovaGene Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Volatility and Risk

TrovaGene Inc. has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc’s beta is 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Prothena Corporation plc is 27.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 27.9. Prothena Corporation plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for TrovaGene Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 713.95% for TrovaGene Inc. with average target price of $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. was more bearish than Prothena Corporation plc.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats TrovaGene Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.