Reviewing TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s results

Both TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 22.87 N/A -8.48 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TrovaGene Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TrovaGene Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Risk and Volatility

TrovaGene Inc. has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.83 beta and it is 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. TrovaGene Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TrovaGene Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TrovaGene Inc.’s upside potential is 648.66% at a $14 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. has stronger performance than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

TrovaGene Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.