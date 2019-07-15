Reviewing TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 25.79 N/A -13.69 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.59 N/A -1.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see TrovaGene Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TrovaGene Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.81 beta means TrovaGene Inc.’s volatility is 19.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. ImmunoGen Inc.’s 1.92 beta is the reason why it is 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TrovaGene Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. ImmunoGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for TrovaGene Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

TrovaGene Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 546.83% and an $14 consensus price target. ImmunoGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.08 consensus price target and a 109.48% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that TrovaGene Inc. looks more robust than ImmunoGen Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.6% of TrovaGene Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.5% of ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. TrovaGene Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68% ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. has stronger performance than ImmunoGen Inc.

Summary

TrovaGene Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.