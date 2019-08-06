Reviewing TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 19.54 N/A -8.48 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Volatility and Risk

TrovaGene Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s 131.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 9.5 and 9.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TrovaGene Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of TrovaGene Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 753.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TrovaGene Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 4.3%. Insiders held 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. Comparatively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend while ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

TrovaGene Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.