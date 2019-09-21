Reviewing TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s results

TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 20.92 N/A -8.48 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 21 481.48 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TrovaGene Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, Homology Medicines Inc. has 10.8 and 10.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for TrovaGene Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Homology Medicines Inc. has a consensus price target of $30, with potential upside of 42.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TrovaGene Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 81.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.