Reviewing TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 21.81 N/A -13.69 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 12 39.29 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.81 beta means TrovaGene Inc.’s volatility is 19.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Epizyme Inc. is 203.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.5 and its Quick Ratio is 12.5. Epizyme Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for TrovaGene Inc. and Epizyme Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

TrovaGene Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 665.03% and an $14 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Epizyme Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.17, while its potential upside is 57.58%. Based on the data given earlier, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than Epizyme Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.6% of TrovaGene Inc. shares and 83.1% of Epizyme Inc. shares. TrovaGene Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68% Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend while Epizyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.