Reviewing TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s results

Since TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 20.85 N/A -13.69 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 88 9.35 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TrovaGene Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TrovaGene Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.81 beta indicates that TrovaGene Inc. is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.47 beta which is 47.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. Its rival BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for TrovaGene Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

TrovaGene Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, and a 700.00% upside potential. Competitively BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus target price of $114.64, with potential upside of 44.53%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that TrovaGene Inc. seems more appealing than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TrovaGene Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.6% and 0% respectively. 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend while BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

TrovaGene Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.