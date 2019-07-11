Reviewing TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s results

Both TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 28.48 N/A -13.69 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 18 22.99 N/A -4.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see TrovaGene Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8%

Risk & Volatility

TrovaGene Inc.’s 0.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s 1.54 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. Its rival Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12 and 12 respectively. Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given TrovaGene Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TrovaGene Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 485.77% and an $14 consensus target price. Assembly Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42 consensus target price and a 209.28% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.6% of TrovaGene Inc. shares and 86.6% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares. 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. was less bearish than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Summary

TrovaGene Inc. beats Assembly Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.