Reviewing TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s results

Both TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 23.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights TrovaGene Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TrovaGene Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Volatility and Risk

TrovaGene Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.7. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.49 beta and it is 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for TrovaGene Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TrovaGene Inc.’s upside potential is 625.39% at a $14 average price target. Competitively Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 125.48%. Based on the results delivered earlier, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TrovaGene Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.