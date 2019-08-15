Reviewing TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)’s and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s results

TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 16.92 N/A -8.48 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TrovaGene Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 has TrovaGene Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Volatility and Risk

TrovaGene Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Affimed N.V.’s 179.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.79 beta.

Liquidity

TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Affimed N.V. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. TrovaGene Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

TrovaGene Inc. and Affimed N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

TrovaGene Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, and a 885.92% upside potential. Competitively Affimed N.V. has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 183.69%. Based on the results given earlier, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than Affimed N.V., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TrovaGene Inc. and Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 41.7% respectively. 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Affimed N.V. has 8.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. was more bearish than Affimed N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Affimed N.V. beats TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.