Reviewing Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)’s and Its Rivals results

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) is a company in the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.8% of Tronox Holdings plc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.40% of all Chemicals – Major Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Tronox Holdings plc has 1.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.34% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tronox Holdings plc and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tronox Holdings plc 0.00% 0.40% 0.10% Industry Average 1.56% 17.98% 5.38%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Tronox Holdings plc and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tronox Holdings plc N/A 12 1228.89 Industry Average 113.49M 7.28B 93.22

Tronox Holdings plc has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Tronox Holdings plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tronox Holdings plc 1 1 4 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 3.09 2.55

With average target price of $16.33, Tronox Holdings plc has a potential upside of 135.30%. The potential upside of the peers is 35.57%. With higher possible upside potential for Tronox Holdings plc’s peers, analysts think Tronox Holdings plc is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tronox Holdings plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tronox Holdings plc -6.59% -14.33% -16.4% 25.11% -39.03% 42.16% Industry Average 6.70% 7.60% 6.19% 18.06% 30.16% 24.63%

For the past year Tronox Holdings plc has stronger performance than Tronox Holdings plc’s peers.

Liquidity

Tronox Holdings plc has a Current Ratio of 5.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Tronox Holdings plc’s peers Current Ratio is 3.13 and has 2.39 Quick Ratio. Tronox Holdings plc has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tronox Holdings plc’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 3.25 shows that Tronox Holdings plc is 225.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tronox Holdings plc’s peers’ beta is 1.95 which is 94.88% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Tronox Holdings plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Tronox Holdings plc beats Tronox Holdings plc’s peers.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. It primarily operates in two segments, TiO2 and Alkali. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. This segment produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, ilmenite, leucoxene, titanium slag, slag fines, synthetic rutile, and leucoxene, as well as pig iron and zircon; and produces and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It also manufactures and markets electrolytic manganese dioxide primarily for battery materials; and specialty boron products for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, high-performance fibers, specialty ceramics, and epoxies, as well as igniter formulations. The Alkali segment produces natural soda ash for various industries comprising flat glass, container glass, detergent, and chemical manufacturing. This segment is involved in dry mining of trona ore underground at Westvaco facility; secondary recovery of trona from previously dry mined areas underground at Westvaco and Granger facilities; refining of raw trona ore into soda ash and specialty sodium alkali products; and marketing, sale, and distribution of alkali products. Tronox Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.