Reviewing Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)’s and Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)’s results

Both Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) and Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) are Chemicals – Major Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tronox Holdings plc 8 1.75 80.31M 0.01 1228.89 Huntsman Corporation 21 15.56 208.62M 2.26 9.09

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Huntsman Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Tronox Holdings plc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Tronox Holdings plc’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Huntsman Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tronox Holdings plc 974,635,922.33% 0.4% 0.1% Huntsman Corporation 973,949,579.83% 6.8% 1.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.25 beta indicates that Tronox Holdings plc is 225.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Huntsman Corporation’s 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tronox Holdings plc is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival Huntsman Corporation is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Tronox Holdings plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Huntsman Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tronox Holdings plc and Huntsman Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tronox Holdings plc 0 1 1 2.50 Huntsman Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Tronox Holdings plc has an average price target of $17.5, and a 133.96% upside potential. Huntsman Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $29 average price target and a 31.04% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Tronox Holdings plc is looking more favorable than Huntsman Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.8% of Tronox Holdings plc shares and 76.6% of Huntsman Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1.7% of Tronox Holdings plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Huntsman Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tronox Holdings plc -6.59% -14.33% -16.4% 25.11% -39.03% 42.16% Huntsman Corporation -5.52% -2% -2.84% -9.83% -35.03% 6.53%

For the past year Tronox Holdings plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Huntsman Corporation.

Summary

Huntsman Corporation beats on 9 of the 15 factors Tronox Holdings plc.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. It primarily operates in two segments, TiO2 and Alkali. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. This segment produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, ilmenite, leucoxene, titanium slag, slag fines, synthetic rutile, and leucoxene, as well as pig iron and zircon; and produces and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It also manufactures and markets electrolytic manganese dioxide primarily for battery materials; and specialty boron products for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, high-performance fibers, specialty ceramics, and epoxies, as well as igniter formulations. The Alkali segment produces natural soda ash for various industries comprising flat glass, container glass, detergent, and chemical manufacturing. This segment is involved in dry mining of trona ore underground at Westvaco facility; secondary recovery of trona from previously dry mined areas underground at Westvaco and Granger facilities; refining of raw trona ore into soda ash and specialty sodium alkali products; and marketing, sale, and distribution of alkali products. Tronox Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic and inorganic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, propylene oxide, polyols, propylene glycol, thermoplastic polyurethane, aniline, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products. The Performance Products segment provides amines, carbonates, surfactants, linear alkyl benzene, maleic anhydride, other performance chemicals, ethylene glycol, olefins, and technology licenses. The Advanced Materials segment offers basic liquid and solid epoxy resins; specialty resin compounds; cross-linking, matting, and curing agents; and epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane-based formulations. The Textile Effects segment provides textile chemicals, dyes, and inks. The Pigments and Additives segment offers titanium dioxide, functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment, and water treatment chemicals. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, personal care and hygiene, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, medical, packaging, paints and coatings, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals, and dye industries. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.