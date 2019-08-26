Reviewing trivago N.V. (TRVG)’s and The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET)’s results

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) and The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago N.V. 4 0.00 N/A 0.11 47.16 The Meet Group Inc. 4 1.34 N/A 0.09 39.54

Table 1 demonstrates trivago N.V. and The Meet Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Meet Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to trivago N.V. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. trivago N.V.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has trivago N.V. and The Meet Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago N.V. 0.00% 4% 3.1% The Meet Group Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of trivago N.V. are 3.3 and 3.3. Competitively, The Meet Group Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. trivago N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Meet Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for trivago N.V. and The Meet Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 The Meet Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, The Meet Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $7.67, while its potential upside is 119.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.6% of trivago N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.8% of The Meet Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.98% of trivago N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of The Meet Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) trivago N.V. 7.53% 22.38% 12.72% -11.23% 25.67% -8.7% The Meet Group Inc. -4.18% 0.58% -38.24% -38.79% -15.27% -25.7%

For the past year trivago N.V. was less bearish than The Meet Group Inc.

Summary

trivago N.V. beats The Meet Group Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. The company offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumersÂ’ search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. It provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s hotel search platform offered access to approximately 1.4 million hotels worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia, Inc.