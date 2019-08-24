Reviewing trivago N.V. (TRVG)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

trivago N.V. has 98.6% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand trivago N.V. has 4.98% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have trivago N.V. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago N.V. 0.00% 4.00% 3.10% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares trivago N.V. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio trivago N.V. N/A 5 47.16 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

trivago N.V. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for trivago N.V. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.72 2.76

The competitors have a potential upside of 69.46%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of trivago N.V. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) trivago N.V. 7.53% 22.38% 12.72% -11.23% 25.67% -8.7% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year trivago N.V. had bearish trend while trivago N.V.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

trivago N.V. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, trivago N.V.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.35 and has 2.28 Quick Ratio. trivago N.V. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than trivago N.V.’s rivals.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. The company offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumersÂ’ search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. It provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s hotel search platform offered access to approximately 1.4 million hotels worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia, Inc.