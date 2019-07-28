Reviewing trivago N.V. (TRVG)’s and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s results

Since trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago N.V. 5 0.00 N/A 0.03 155.20 IAC/InterActiveCorp 219 4.70 N/A 6.90 33.25

Table 1 demonstrates trivago N.V. and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. IAC/InterActiveCorp has higher revenue and earnings than trivago N.V. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. trivago N.V. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has trivago N.V. and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago N.V. 0.00% 1% 0.7% IAC/InterActiveCorp 0.00% 17.8% 7.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of trivago N.V. are 3.5 and 3.5. Competitively, IAC/InterActiveCorp has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. trivago N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Analyst Recommendations

trivago N.V. and IAC/InterActiveCorp Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 3 3.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp on the other hand boasts of a $287.33 consensus target price and a 17.58% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

trivago N.V. and IAC/InterActiveCorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.5% and 96.9%. trivago N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 4.98%. Competitively, 0.8% are IAC/InterActiveCorp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) trivago N.V. -12.81% -6.28% -32.87% -44.57% -16.56% -31.08% IAC/InterActiveCorp -3.93% 4.71% 3.64% 23.03% 59.71% 25.39%

For the past year trivago N.V. has -31.08% weaker performance while IAC/InterActiveCorp has 25.39% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors IAC/InterActiveCorp beats trivago N.V.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. The company offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumersÂ’ search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. It provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s hotel search platform offered access to approximately 1.4 million hotels worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia, Inc.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through six segments: Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications, Publishing, and Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, which enables a user to establish a profile and review other peopleÂ’s profiles in 42 languages; and non-dating services, including educational test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The HomeAdvisor segment offers consumer services, such as matching and on-demand services in categories ranging from simple home repairs to larger home remodeling projects; online True CostGuide that provides project cost information; an online library, which comprise articles about home improvement, repair, and maintenance; and tools that assist consumers with the research, planning, and management of their projects. The Video segment operates a video sharing platform and tools to share, manage, distribute, and monetize content online; Websites and properties; and YouTube channels. This segment also provides production and producer services for unscripted and scripted television, feature film, and digital content; and fitness and workout videos through various platforms. The Applications segment develops, markets, and distributes various desktop applications that offer users the ability to access search services and engage in various other activities online; and customized browser-based search applications. The Publishing segment publishes digital content and/or offers search services. This segment provides About.com, Dictionary.com, Investopedia, The Daily Beast, Ask.com, CityGrid, and ASKfm. The Other segment operates ShoeBuy, an Internet retailer of footwear and related apparel and accessories. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.