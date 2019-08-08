Reviewing Triumph Group Inc. (TGI)’s and TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s results

Both Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) and TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) are each other’s competitor in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Group Inc. 21 0.37 N/A -6.43 0.00 TAT Technologies Ltd. 6 0.52 N/A -0.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Triumph Group Inc. and TAT Technologies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Group Inc. 0.00% 97.9% -9.9% TAT Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -4.2% -3.4%

Risk & Volatility

Triumph Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 172.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.72 beta. TAT Technologies Ltd.’s 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

Triumph Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, TAT Technologies Ltd. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. TAT Technologies Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Triumph Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Triumph Group Inc. and TAT Technologies Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 TAT Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Triumph Group Inc. has an average price target of $35, and a 45.53% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Triumph Group Inc. and TAT Technologies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 74.7%. 1.2% are Triumph Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 53.7% of TAT Technologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Triumph Group Inc. 7.35% 5.58% 6.04% 39.17% 19.36% 110.7% TAT Technologies Ltd. -3.52% -7.27% -16.82% -20.88% -31.8% -10.73%

For the past year Triumph Group Inc. has 110.7% stronger performance while TAT Technologies Ltd. has -10.73% weaker performance.

Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers, as well as offers processing services. The company also offers aircraft wings, flight control surfaces, composite and metal bonding, helicopter cabins, engine nacelles, precision machined parts, stretch-formed leading edges and fuselage skins, empennages, wing spars and stringers, acoustic and thermal insulation systems, and composite ducts and floor panels. In addition, it offers product support services, including component maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as postproduction supply chain services for air cycle machines, blades and vanes, APUs, cabin panes, shades, light lenses and other components, speed drives, combustors, engine and airframe accessories, stators, transition ducts, integrated drive generators, sidewalls, light assemblies, remote sensors, overhead bins, thrust reversers, and fuel bladder cells. The company serves the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business, and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers. Triumph Group, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company also provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for heat transfer components; and aviation components, such as APUs, landing gears, and other aircraft components, as well as manufactures heat transfer solutions on original equipment manufacturing basis. In addition, it engages in the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, afterburner flaps, and other components. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Gedera, Israel.