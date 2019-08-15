Reviewing Triumph Group Inc. (TGI)’s and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII)’s results

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII), both competing one another are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Group Inc. 22 0.33 N/A -6.43 0.00 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 215 0.97 N/A 18.48 12.36

Table 1 demonstrates Triumph Group Inc. and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Triumph Group Inc. and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Group Inc. 0.00% 97.9% -9.9% Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 0.00% 48.3% 12.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.72 beta means Triumph Group Inc.’s volatility is 172.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Triumph Group Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Triumph Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Triumph Group Inc. and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s average target price is $250, while its potential upside is 24.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Triumph Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.7% of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Triumph Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Triumph Group Inc. 7.35% 5.58% 6.04% 39.17% 19.36% 110.7% Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. -2.3% 1.72% 2.31% 9.34% 0.14% 19.96%

For the past year Triumph Group Inc. has stronger performance than Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

Summary

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Triumph Group Inc.

Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers, as well as offers processing services. The company also offers aircraft wings, flight control surfaces, composite and metal bonding, helicopter cabins, engine nacelles, precision machined parts, stretch-formed leading edges and fuselage skins, empennages, wing spars and stringers, acoustic and thermal insulation systems, and composite ducts and floor panels. In addition, it offers product support services, including component maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as postproduction supply chain services for air cycle machines, blades and vanes, APUs, cabin panes, shades, light lenses and other components, speed drives, combustors, engine and airframe accessories, stators, transition ducts, integrated drive generators, sidewalls, light assemblies, remote sensors, overhead bins, thrust reversers, and fuel bladder cells. The company serves the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business, and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers. Triumph Group, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.