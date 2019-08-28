Reviewing Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK)’s and West Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)’s results

Since Triumph Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) and West Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) are part of the Regional – Southwest Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Triumph Bancorp Inc.
|30
|2.75
|N/A
|2.04
|15.27
|West Bancorporation Inc.
|21
|4.69
|N/A
|1.71
|12.39
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. West Bancorporation Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Triumph Bancorp Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than West Bancorporation Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Triumph Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|8.6%
|1.2%
|West Bancorporation Inc.
|0.00%
|14.4%
|1.2%
Risk & Volatility
Triumph Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.11 beta. West Bancorporation Inc. has a 0.7 beta and it is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 81.1% of Triumph Bancorp Inc. shares and 38.7% of West Bancorporation Inc. shares. Triumph Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Triumph Bancorp Inc.
|-1.33%
|5.94%
|0.68%
|1.73%
|-17.87%
|5.08%
|West Bancorporation Inc.
|-4.21%
|-1.99%
|1.97%
|-1.63%
|-14.25%
|10.95%
For the past year Triumph Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than West Bancorporation Inc.
Summary
Triumph Bancorp Inc. beats West Bancorporation Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
