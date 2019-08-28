Reviewing Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK)’s and West Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)’s results

Since Triumph Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) and West Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) are part of the Regional – Southwest Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Bancorp Inc. 30 2.75 N/A 2.04 15.27 West Bancorporation Inc. 21 4.69 N/A 1.71 12.39

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. West Bancorporation Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Triumph Bancorp Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than West Bancorporation Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 1.2% West Bancorporation Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Triumph Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.11 beta. West Bancorporation Inc. has a 0.7 beta and it is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.1% of Triumph Bancorp Inc. shares and 38.7% of West Bancorporation Inc. shares. Triumph Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Triumph Bancorp Inc. -1.33% 5.94% 0.68% 1.73% -17.87% 5.08% West Bancorporation Inc. -4.21% -1.99% 1.97% -1.63% -14.25% 10.95%

For the past year Triumph Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than West Bancorporation Inc.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp Inc. beats West Bancorporation Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.