Reviewing Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK)’s and BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF)’s results

Triumph Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) and BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Southwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Bancorp Inc. 30 3.07 N/A 2.03 14.54 BancFirst Corporation 55 4.74 N/A 3.83 14.34

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Triumph Bancorp Inc. and BancFirst Corporation. BancFirst Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Triumph Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Triumph Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of BancFirst Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Triumph Bancorp Inc. and BancFirst Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.2% BancFirst Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Triumph Bancorp Inc. has a 1.12 beta, while its volatility is 12.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BancFirst Corporation’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.81 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Triumph Bancorp Inc. and BancFirst Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.1% and 40.6%. About 6.4% of Triumph Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 44.29% of BancFirst Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Triumph Bancorp Inc. -2.86% -3.5% -5.95% -21.31% -25.22% -0.54% BancFirst Corporation -2.86% 0.02% -1.63% -5.08% -5.34% 10.12%

For the past year Triumph Bancorp Inc. has -0.54% weaker performance while BancFirst Corporation has 10.12% stronger performance.

Summary

BancFirst Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Triumph Bancorp Inc.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides various loan products, such as commercial loans comprising commercial mortgages, asset-based financing, working capital lines of credit, and small business administration guaranteed loans; consumer loans consisting of automobile, home equity, and other personal loans; home loans in non-metropolitan areas; and agricultural loans. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as serves as bond trustee and paying agent for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management, retail brokerage services, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 100 banking locations serving 53 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.