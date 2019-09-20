Reviewing Triton International Limited (TRTN)’s and Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s results

We are contrasting Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) and Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triton International Limited 32 1.79 N/A 4.52 7.33 Herc Holdings Inc. 42 0.65 N/A 1.79 25.27

In table 1 we can see Triton International Limited and Herc Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Herc Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Triton International Limited. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Triton International Limited is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Triton International Limited and Herc Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triton International Limited 0.00% 15.6% 3.3% Herc Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Triton International Limited and Herc Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Triton International Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Herc Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Herc Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 12.81% and its average target price is $51.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Triton International Limited and Herc Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.3% and 94.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Triton International Limited’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Herc Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Triton International Limited -3.47% -0.48% 3.18% -9.05% -0.81% 6.47% Herc Holdings Inc. 3.34% -2.59% -6.21% 22.4% -19.22% 73.68%

For the past year Triton International Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Herc Holdings Inc.

Summary

Herc Holdings Inc. beats Triton International Limited on 7 of the 11 factors.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight containers, refrigerated containers, special containers, tank containers, and chassis, as well as manages containers owned by third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its total fleet consisted of 3,098,198 containers and chassis representing 5,085,344 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, and resells these containers to container retailers and users for storage and one-way shipments. It operates in Asia, Europe, North America/South America, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Herc Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based service that supports specialty equipment, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation, and studio and production equipment. The company also sells used equipment and contractor supplies, such as construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; provides repair, maintenance, and equipment management services, as well as offers ancillary services, such as equipment transport, rental protection, cleaning, refueling, and labor. It serves commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment, and agriculture markets, as well as refineries and petrochemicals through its sales team, as well as through trade shows and Internet. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 270 locations in the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Herc Holdings Inc. is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.