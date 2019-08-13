Reviewing TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC)’s and Southern First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)’s results

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) and Southern First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST), both competing one another are Money Center Banks companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 21 3.37 N/A 1.92 10.97 Southern First Bancshares Inc. 37 3.88 N/A 3.21 12.72

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TriState Capital Holdings Inc. and Southern First Bancshares Inc. Southern First Bancshares Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than TriState Capital Holdings Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12% 0.9% Southern First Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.02 and its 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Southern First Bancshares Inc.’s 0.94 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TriState Capital Holdings Inc. and Southern First Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.1% and 74.6% respectively. Insiders owned 4.4% of TriState Capital Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.1% of Southern First Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriState Capital Holdings Inc. -0.43% -2.82% -9.21% -0.9% -27.71% 7.91% Southern First Bancshares Inc. 2.23% 5.1% 12.31% 10.69% -8.67% 27.16%

For the past year TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Southern First Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares Inc. beats on 10 of the 9 factors TriState Capital Holdings Inc.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. Its deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontoryÂ’s certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep services. The company also provides loans that are secured by cash or marketable securities, commercial and personal loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers cash management and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and capital market services comprising interest rate swaps and investment management products. Further, the company provides equity and fixed income advisory, and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as to separately managed accounts for clients, including ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients, corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.