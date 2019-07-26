Reviewing TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP)’s and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s results

Since TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TripAdvisor Inc. 51 3.96 N/A 1.00 47.34 Match Group Inc. 61 12.22 N/A 1.71 41.27

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TripAdvisor Inc. and Match Group Inc. Match Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to TripAdvisor Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. TripAdvisor Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Match Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TripAdvisor Inc. and Match Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TripAdvisor Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 6% Match Group Inc. 0.00% 75.8% 16.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.28 shows that TripAdvisor Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Match Group Inc.’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

TripAdvisor Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Match Group Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. TripAdvisor Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Match Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TripAdvisor Inc. and Match Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TripAdvisor Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Match Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TripAdvisor Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 69.57% and an $78 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Match Group Inc. is $48, which is potential -38.22% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that TripAdvisor Inc. looks more robust than Match Group Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TripAdvisor Inc. and Match Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 82.6%. About 0.5% of TripAdvisor Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 23.2% are Match Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TripAdvisor Inc. -3.02% -9.96% -17.11% -25.43% -3.02% -12.5% Match Group Inc. 4.2% 17.53% 22.73% 74% 95.1% 65.37%

For the past year TripAdvisor Inc. had bearish trend while Match Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Match Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors TripAdvisor Inc.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates through two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 23 other media brands that provide travel planning resources across the travel sector, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, independenttraveler.com, jetsetter.com, thefork.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, travelpod.com, tripbod.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The companyÂ’s Websites feature 465 million reviews and opinions on 7 million places comprising 1,060,000 hotels and accommodations; 835,000 vacation rentals; 4.3 million restaurants; and 760,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. The company operates in two segments, Dating and Non-dating. It operates a portfolio of approximately 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. The company offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. It also provides various test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.