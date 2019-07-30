Reviewing TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP)’s and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s results

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TripAdvisor Inc. 51 3.81 N/A 1.00 47.34 China Finance Online Co. Limited 1 0.47 N/A -0.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of TripAdvisor Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TripAdvisor Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TripAdvisor Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 6% China Finance Online Co. Limited 0.00% -46.9% -23%

Volatility and Risk

TripAdvisor Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.28. Competitively, China Finance Online Co. Limited’s beta is 2.15 which is 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TripAdvisor Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, China Finance Online Co. Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. TripAdvisor Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for TripAdvisor Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TripAdvisor Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 China Finance Online Co. Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of TripAdvisor Inc. is $78, with potential upside of 76.47%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TripAdvisor Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10.7%. 0.5% are TripAdvisor Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, China Finance Online Co. Limited has 11.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TripAdvisor Inc. -3.02% -9.96% -17.11% -25.43% -3.02% -12.5% China Finance Online Co. Limited -14.78% -34.23% -8.41% -44% -51.24% 8.89%

For the past year TripAdvisor Inc. had bearish trend while China Finance Online Co. Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors TripAdvisor Inc. beats China Finance Online Co. Limited.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates through two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 23 other media brands that provide travel planning resources across the travel sector, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, independenttraveler.com, jetsetter.com, thefork.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, travelpod.com, tripbod.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The companyÂ’s Websites feature 465 million reviews and opinions on 7 million places comprising 1,060,000 hotels and accommodations; 835,000 vacation rentals; 4.3 million restaurants; and 760,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.